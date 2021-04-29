close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
April 29, 2021

Cleric held for derogatory remarks about lady doctors

April 29, 2021

NOWSHERA: Police on Wednesday arrested a cleric who issued insulting and derogatory statement about the profession of lady doctors and nurses.

District Police Officer Dr Muhammad Iqbal took notice of the video which viral on social media in which a cleric used derogatory remarks against the ladies doctors and nurses which hurt self-esteem of the doctors and nurses working in the noble profession.

A team of Kalan Police Station led by SHO Waqas Rafique arrested Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani, son of Abdul Hameed, and registered a case against him.

District police said that nobody would be allowed to hurt the self-esteem of government servants and warned that strict action will be taken against those who make provocative speeches.

