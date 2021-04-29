Torghar admin notifies closure of schools after Covid-19 cases

MANSEHRA: Deputy Commissioner of Torghar district has notified the closure of educational institutions following the novel coronavirus positivity ratio surged to an alarming 15 percent in the district.

“As the Covid-19 positivity rate stands 15 percent in accordance with results received by the district health officer, all the public and private schools and seminaries are closed with immediate effect till further order,” said a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner Tanveerur Rehman on Wednesday.

It further said that in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation and in pursuance of National Command and Operation Centre’s instruction and guidelines, schools were being closed.

A substantial number of students of various schools have tested positive for Covid-19 during the screening process, it added.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Lower Kohistan Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon has sought peoples’ help to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the district.

Talking to reporters here, he said the police department has administered vaccines to its employees and police constables of 50 years of age and above and people should follow the suit.

“If the people get vaccinated for the covid-19, the current positivity ratio would plunge in the district,” said Jadoon.