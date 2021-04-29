One killed in Bannu firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANNU: A man was killed while a passer-by sustained injuries in firing over women-related issue in Bazaar Ahmad Khan in Saidabad area in the district on Wednesday.
Dilyaz Khan, a resident of Bazaar Ahmad Khan, told the police that he and Salman were gossiping when Mughal Baz and Zeenatullah came and started firing on them.