Thu Apr 29, 2021
April 29, 2021

Fawad greets PAEC on ventilator making

April 29, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday congratulated the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) for making another ventilator and said Pak achievements in making medical devices are commendable.

The minister tweeted, “congratulations to PAEC for creating another #MadeInPakistan ventilator. Pakistan’s achievements in making world-class medical devices in two years are commendable”.

“I want to congratulate the engineers, technicians and the whole team. You raised our heads with pride,” he said.

