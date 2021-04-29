‘Past rulers bought properties in London where UK PMs can’t’

By News Desk

QUETTA/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said our former rulers purchased properties in such areas in London where even a British prime minister can’t buy property.

The premier said the government was focused on bringing a revolution of prosperity in Balochistan through projects of infrastructure and human development.

Addressing here at the groundbreaking of three roads under the National Highway Authority (NHA), the prime minister said Balochistan had been long neglected in the past and the government would take every step to minimise the suffering of locals.

Imran Khan said despite financial constraints, his government was committed to divert funds towards the development of Balochistan. The prime minister during his daylong visit to Quetta launched the projects including construction of 162-kilometre Ziarat Harnai Road, 23-kilometre dualisation of Quetta Western Bypass (N-25), and construction of 11-kilometre Dera Murad Jamali Bypass (N-65).

The prime minister mentioned that compared with the 1,100 kilometres roads constructed by previous governments in 15 years, his government completed 3,300km in Balochistan two-and-a-half years. He said the entire area along the western route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be developed.

According to Geo News, the premier said the sense of deprivation of Balochistan would be addressed. He said the PTI got two-third majority in the 2018 elections in KP because of reducing poverty there.

Imran Khan said caring for humanity was the main driving force that placed the nation at high pedestal of morality. He regretted that had serious steps taken in past, the country would have undergone immense development. Imran Khan said Balochistan suffered apathy of previous rulers who had the mindset to ignore the province. However, he said, his ideology was about making Pakistan rise by uplifting its weaker segments. He said China’s development and its strategy to bring people out of poverty was exemplary, and added that Pakistan could learn from the same model.

He mentioned that after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government was expanding the network of health insurance in Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan, and said the same would be discussed with the coalition government of Balochistan.

The premier said the project of direct subsidy to farmers on seeds and fertilizers under Kisan Card had been launched, while 80 percent data of deserving families had been registered for Ehsaas socio-welfare programme.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan said during last 15 years, the previous governments left several development projects in tandem, while the incumbent government was focused on their completion.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said while addressing the ceremony of soft loan distribution among the youth of Balochistan under Kamyab Jawan programme that the coastal areas of the province offered immense potential in fisheries, and asked the local youth to learn techniques to fully tap the opportunities for revenue generation.

The prime minister said the government would support the youth through proper training in fisheries and help them run their own businesses. He expressed satisfaction over the allocation of Rs10 billion for the small business and skill development of the people of Balochistan.

The prime minister proposed that learning of cage fishing technique as an aquaculture fish production system could prove beneficial for poor fishermen who were struggling to meet their ends. He pointed that big cartels in fishery sectors were an impediment in removing poverty of fishermen.

Imran Khan said promotion of fisheries sector would help uplift the youth of Balochistan and would ultimately benefit Pakistan.