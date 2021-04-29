Bonded labour family recovered

SUKKUR: The Nauabad Police of District Sanghar recovered nine bonded labourers from the private prison of a landlord on Wednesday. Satram Bheel had approached the Additional Sessions Judge Jam Nawaz Ali of District Sanghar, pleading that landlord Arshad Khushk was allegedly employing his family as forced bonded labour for the last three years and manhandled them when they demanded wages. Bheel mentioned that he and his family including children were working as bonded labour on the land.

The court ordered the Naukot Police to recover the bonded labourers. Subsequently, following the police raid, the bonded labour family was recovered. According to the police, the labourers will be produced before the Additional Sessions Judge today (Thursday) to record their statements.