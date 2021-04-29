Efficacy of drugs in Covid-19 treatment discussed

SUKKUR: A discussion was held for medical professionals regarding Covid-19 treatment through Ivermectin in the early stages and IV Methylprednisolone.

The discussion was held on platform of The Impact, a non-profit organization, to facilitate and help capacity building of Pakistani healthcare professionals. Wednesday’s discussion revolved around the treatment of Covid-19 to assist the front line doctors engaged in battling the third wave of the contagion.

The keynote speaker was Professor Paul E Marik, Professor of Medicine and Chief of the Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Division at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia. Marik advocated using Ivermectin in the early stages, and IV Methylprednisolone in the later “pulmonary phase” of the disease. He went on to say that these medicines were efficacious, safe, inexpensive and widely available. If used in the early stages of the disease, the drugs have proved to cause statistically significant reductions in hospitalisation and mortality for the patients afflicted with Covid-19. However, Marik’s lecture came with a caveat that the “introduction of IV steroids should be initiated once there are signs of pulmonary involvement and no sooner, as this could actually be detrimental.”