Zaidi to file damages suit against Miftah

KARACHI: Expressing his anger over allegations of corruption and tax evasion levelled against him by former finance minister Miftah Ismail, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, on Wednesday said that he will give evidence of involvement of the PML-N leader in money laundering.

Addressing a press conference at Insaf House, along with PTI Karachi leaders, including the parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Bilal Ghaffar, Zaidi said Ismail has been pardoned many times, but it is enough now. “I have filed a lawsuit for damages against Ismail and would also present evidence of his involvement in money laundering today (Thursday), he said.

The minister also criticized the Pak Sarzameen Party chief, Mustafa Kamal saying everyone is aware of Kamal's political track record.“He should act like a political leader instead of giving threats,” he said while condemning the incident of fire at the PSP election office in NA-249 Baldia Town. Zaidi said that he was optimistic that the PTI will retain the NA-249 constituency in the by-election. He also criticized the Pakistan People’s Party for not doing any development in the NA-249.