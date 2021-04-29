Shifa reaches milestone of 1,000 liver transplants

Islamabad: Shifa International Hospital has achieved a landmark in the country’s medical history by becoming Pakistan’s first ever hospital to complete 1,000 living donor liver transplants.

The first ever-liver transplant was performed in Shifa on a 12 year-old patient on April 30, 2012. Since then, the transplant programme has transformed lives of hundreds of children and adults throughout Pakistan by becoming a beacon of hope and healing for them.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Zeeshan Bin Ishtiaque, and Chief Operating Officer Taimoor Shah lauded the multidisciplinary team for their integrated efforts to make this dream come true. The core team of Consultant Liver Transplant Surgeons Dr. Haseeb Haider Zia, Dr. Nusrat Yar Khan, and Dr. Abu Bakar Hafeez Bhatti termed this success a result of rigorous and dedicated team efforts which enabled them to provide such a complex and advanced surgical treatment to the people of Pakistan with success rate comparable to international standards. The team further mentioned that it is truly a national programme which is treating patients coming from all over the country and far-flung areas.