close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 29, 2021

‘WHO should provide corona vaccines to IIOJ&K’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 29, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Abdul Rehman Malik appealed to the World Health Organisation (WHO) to immediately dispatch COVID vaccines to helpless Kashmiris under the already existing special facility the COVAX. Chairman World International Human Rights Commission Dr Shahid Amin Khan met Rehman Malik on Tuesday in Islamabad and discussed the situation in IIOJ&K.

Both strongly condemned the ongoing Indian forces brutalities and curfew in Indian occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to break its silence on the plight of oppressed people of Kashmir. Both expressed grave concerns over the non-availability of proper health care and vaccination to the oppressed Kashmiris.

Latest News

More From Pakistan