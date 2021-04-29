‘WHO should provide corona vaccines to IIOJ&K’

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Abdul Rehman Malik appealed to the World Health Organisation (WHO) to immediately dispatch COVID vaccines to helpless Kashmiris under the already existing special facility the COVAX. Chairman World International Human Rights Commission Dr Shahid Amin Khan met Rehman Malik on Tuesday in Islamabad and discussed the situation in IIOJ&K.

Both strongly condemned the ongoing Indian forces brutalities and curfew in Indian occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to break its silence on the plight of oppressed people of Kashmir. Both expressed grave concerns over the non-availability of proper health care and vaccination to the oppressed Kashmiris.