Six more die at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Six more coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital, Multan, during the last 24 hours. According to Nishtar Hospital officials, Naziran Bibi, 60, Najma Bibi, 74, Javed Akhtar, 56 and Musarat Bibi, 25, all of Multan, Shamim Bibi, 45, of Khanewal and Zareena Kosar, 55, of Lodhran.

Reportedly, 278 coronavirus patients are getting treatment at Nishtar Hospital. According to hospital statistics, some 138 coronavirus patients had died at Nishtar Hospital during the last 27 days.

The hospitals in Multan division are waiting the reports of coronavirus tests of 10, 296 people. In Multan district some 192 people were tested positive out of 1,161 people and reports of 5, 068 people were being awaited.

Some 17 people have tested positive for the virus in Khanewal district out of 30 people and reports of 188 people were being awaited. In Lodhran district out of 252 people ten have tested positive for the virus and reports of 2, 693 people were being awaited. In Vehari district out of 1,109 people 31 have tested positive for the virus and reports of 2, 437 people were being awaited.