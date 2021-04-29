PML-N flays govt for inflation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has said that the prices of essential commodities were flying in the sky whereas the government was nowhere to be seen. In a statement issued here Wednesday, she said the government had left the common man at the mercy of illegal profiteers while rush of people in Ramazan bazaars to get 2kg sugar was spreading corona.