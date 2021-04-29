close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
April 29, 2021

PML-N flays govt for inflation

National

April 29, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has said that the prices of essential commodities were flying in the sky whereas the government was nowhere to be seen. In a statement issued here Wednesday, she said the government had left the common man at the mercy of illegal profiteers while rush of people in Ramazan bazaars to get 2kg sugar was spreading corona.

