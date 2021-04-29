Farrukh Habib made state minister for information

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, in a statement issued on Twitter, said the prime minister has appointed PTI's MNA and parliamentary secretary Farrukh Habib as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.

Fawad said: “Congratulations to Farrukh Habib for his well-deserved appointment as state minister for information and broadcasting, he will take oath of his office tomorrow (Thursday),” the minister tweeted.

Farrukh Habib, who has been fighting the opposition, particularly on the front of the Election Commission of Pakistan with regards to the foreign funding cases, was elected Member National Assembly from NA-108 constituency of National Assembly from Faisalabad in the general elections in 2018.