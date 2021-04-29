Fawad condemns Fazl’s statement

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday strongly condemned the statement of PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman that “we are not capable of waging a war for 24 hours”.

Reacting to Maulana’s reported statement, the minister contended that the elderly Maulana Sahib could not bear the shock of ‘honour’ given by the young Bilawal Bhutto, so now he was talking about issues of which he was not aware.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman should avoid irresponsible statements. He was sceptical about Pakistan's capabilities even when he said that the Taliban had reached the mountains. And his baseless suspicions were dispelled by our brave armed forces and law enforcement agencies,” he maintained.

The minister asserted that the Maulana’s statement tantamount to insulting the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in war against terrorism and for the security of the motherland.

“It is better for Maulana not to have fabricated doubts about matters of national interest to satisfy his political ego. When Pakistan responded to the Indian aggression on February 27, did Maulana Sahib go somewhere?” he wondered.

Fawad wished Maulana Fazlur Rehman was so concerned about Kashmir when his ‘friend’ Nawaz Sharif was embracing Modi in Raiwind. He was referring to Indian PM Modi’s surprise visit to Raiwind (Jati Umra) of Sharifs when Nawaz Sharif was prime minister in 2015. “Attacking national institutions for their politics is reprehensible. Whatever alliance Maulana Sahib led till today could not fight for even 12 hours,” he said.