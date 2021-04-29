Five of family killed in Nowshera firing incident

NOWSHERA: At least five persons, including three women, were killed and two others injured in a firing incident in the Banda Sheikh Ismail area here on Wednesday.

Police sources said that a few days ago, one Anwar Ali had married of his own free will but the family of his wife were unhappy over the marriage.

Anwar Ali’s wife was killed in the Chamkani area recently. The sources added that the accused allegedly forced their entry into the house of Anwar Ali on Wednesday night and opened indiscriminate fire, killing Raj Wali, Anwar Ali, his two sisters and mother on the spot.

The assailants managed to escape after the gruesome murder. The police registered a case Amanullah, Abdul Rehman, Waseem, Jan Sher and Ramazan.