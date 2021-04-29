Biden to urge epic fight against inequality in Congress address

Washington: President Joe Biden will unveil a nearly $2 trillion spending plan to boost the middle class Wednesday as the highlight of a sunny, yet audacious speech to Congress signaling the Democrat’s desire to reshape America.

Speaking to a joint session of Congress on the eve of his 100th day in office, Biden will hail what on Tuesday he called "stunning" success in vaccinating Americans -- a national effort that has transformed the country from coronavirus catastrophe to leader in global recovery.

Topping those is his newly unveiled American Families Plan, which seeks to redress what Biden sees as crippling economic inequality by pouring billions of dollars into education and childcare so that more Americans can join the middle class.