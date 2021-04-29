Royal Shakespeare Company names female head

Britain’s Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) on Wednesday announced Shriti Vadera as its new chair, the first female and person of colour to lead the prestigious theatre firm.

Vadera, a Uganda-born former investment banker, will take the helm at the RSC in August, after more than a year of intermittent coronavirus restrictions have left many theatre and other arts organisations reeling.

Based in Stratford-upon-Avon in central England -- Shakespeare’s birthplace -- it was founded in the 1960s but traces its history back to the 19th century through performances in the town. As well as producing plays by the celebrated 16th century playwright, the company also presents works by Shakespeare’s contemporaries and modern writers.

Vadera said she had imagined Shakespeare in Uganda and India where she grew up, with the plays "giving me the courage to aspire to possibilities that transformed my life". She added she was "excited to be supporting and championing" the RSC, as it "emerges from one of its most difficult years, responding to the global pandemic".

After fleeing Uganda with her family following the expulsion of Asian minority communities in the 1970s, Vadera went on to hold a number leadership roles in large multinational companies.