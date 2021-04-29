Zimbabwe journalist ‘victorious’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Harare: A Zimbabwean court on Wednesday dropped a charge against award-winning journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin’ono, who had been accused in January of tweeting falsehoods about alleged police violence. Chin’ono, 50, has been detained three times since he backed banned anti-government protests on social media in July, when he was first arrested and charged with inciting public violence.