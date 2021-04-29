Spies to monitor virus sceptics

BERLIN: Germany’s domestic intelligence agency will start monitoring leading figures in the protest movement against Covid restrictions, the interior ministry said on Wednesday, over concerns they pose a threat to democracy and have ties to right-wing extremism. The monitoring will focus on members of Germany’s "Querdenker" (Lateral Thinkers) movement, which has emerged as the loudest voice opposed to coronavirus curbs and an active promoter of conspiracy theories denying basic facts about the pandemic.