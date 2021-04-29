close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
AFP
April 29, 2021

Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins passes away

World

Washington: American astronaut Michael Collins, who flew the Apollo 11 command module while his crewmates became the first people to land on the Moon on July 20, 1969, died on Wednesday after battling cancer, his family said. "Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility, and faced this, his final challenge, in the same way," Collins’ family posted on his official Twitter account.

