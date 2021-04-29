Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins passes away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: American astronaut Michael Collins, who flew the Apollo 11 command module while his crewmates became the first people to land on the Moon on July 20, 1969, died on Wednesday after battling cancer, his family said. "Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility, and faced this, his final challenge, in the same way," Collins’ family posted on his official Twitter account.