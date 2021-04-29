Johnson’s woes deepen as watchdog launches probe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London: Britain’s Electoral Commission on Wednesday announced a formal probe into how Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid for a lavish makeover of his Downing Street flat, seriously escalating a simmering scandal. The commission, which regulates party and election finance, has the powers to demand the repayment of questionable donations, levy fines, or ultimately refer investigations to the police for criminal prosecution.