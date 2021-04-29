Ex-Spanish PM gets death threat letter and bullets

Madrid: Former Spanish prime minister Jose Luis Zaptero has been sent a death threat with bullets enclosed in the envelope, officials said Wednesday, the latest top politician to receive a similar threat.

The anonymous threats come amid deep political polarisation and during campaigning for a regional election in Madrid on May 4 which could have important ramifications for national politics.

Security staff at a post office intercepted a letter addressed to Zapatero with two bullets inside and informed police, the interior ministry said. In a tweet, Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez "strongly condemned" the threat sent to Zapatero, who served as prime minister from 2004-2011.

"These bullets target peaceful coexistence and democracy. We must stop this spiral of hatred that directly targets our values. Let us not allow rage to take hold in society," Sanchez added. The interior ministry had announced late Tuesday that postal workers had also intercepted a death threat with two bullets inside mailed to the conservative head of the regional government of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, as well as one sent to the chief of the Guardia Civil police.

Ayuso, a rising star of the conservative Popular Party (PP), is the frontrunner in the election and has accused the left of trying to "create a circus" over the threats for political gain. Last week her far-left rival in the polls, Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias, and Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska received threatening letters with bullet cartridges inside. Iglesias, who blames the far-right for the threats, walked out of a regional election debate on radio on Friday after the candidate for the far-right Vox party cast doubt on the threats.