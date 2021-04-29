close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
AFP
April 29, 2021

French PM condemns ex-generals

World

Paris: French Prime Minister Jean Castex condemned on Wednesday an open letter published by retired rightwing generals warning about the risk of "civil war". Castex called the rare intervention in politics by military figures "an initiative against all of our republican principles, of honour and the duty of the army".

