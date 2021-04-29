Dry weather forecast

LAHORE:Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting western parts of the country and likely to persist during next two to three days. They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country during day time while partly cloudy weather with light rain wind-thunderstorm was expected in Balochistan, upper Sindh and western parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Met officials said rain occurred in Khuzdar 07, Layyah 03 and lower Dir 01mm. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad, Bahawalpur and DG Khan where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 40.2°C and minimum was 24.2°C.