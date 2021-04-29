Fake beverage production plant sealed

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a fake beverage production plant on Bund Road on Wednesday. PFA teams under the supervision of PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Naswana conducted operation and seized 13,250 bottles of fake beverage, 18 bags of substandard and non-food graded raw materiel. They also confiscated the machinery of the production plant. The PFA DG said that barcode on the fake bottles was also printed so that they look of the original brand to cheat consumers.