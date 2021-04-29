Prof Javed Akram selected for RCP Award

LAHORE:University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor and founder President of Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) Professor Javed Akram has been selected for the Excellence in Patient Care (EPCA) Award by the Royal College of Physicians (RCP), UK.

Prof Javed Akram is one of the first Pakistani doctors to be selected for the prestigious award. He has been selected in the category of "Contribution to the Profession," along with Dr Indira Menon from India and Dr Peter Henry Scanlon from the UK.

The award is given to an RCP member or fellow at any stage of their medical career for demonstrating excellence in their professional life so far. The Royal College's Excellence in Patient Care Awards (EPCA) 2021 will be given in 10 different fields of medicine, including digitally-driven projects, dedication in times of exceptional health crisis, innovation, international contribution, medical education, person-centred care, quality improvement, research, welfare and wellbeing, and contribution to the profession.

The RCP said in a statement that 2020 was the most difficult year for doctors in terms of professional responsibilities. In particular, there was fierce competition between doctors and researchers for these awards due to COVID-19, the statement added. The RCP announced that the award ceremony will be held online on May 26.

The Royal College of Physicians has also issued a list of selected doctors on its website. The medical faculty and professional organisations have congratulated Prof Javed Akram on his selection for the award.