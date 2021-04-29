Oxygen suppliers’ team meets minister

LAHORE:A delegation of oxygen suppliers called on Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday and discussed various matters relating to the supply of oxygen in the wake of the corona pandemic.

The delegation assured of their full cooperation adding that there was no shortage of oxygen at the moment and proposed its import as the corona situation is tense. The minister said the Punjab government was taking every step to safeguard the people’s lives and asked the companies to send their recommendations. He assured that they would be provided with every possible facility to increase the production capacity. The delegation proposed to increase the capacity of gas stocks in teaching hospitals and also apprised the minister of their problems. DG industries and health officers were also present.