Shopkeepers fleecing Eid shoppers

Islamabad:As administration allowed the markets to open businesses with limited hours due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, a large number of retailers in twin cities are continuously selling readymade clothes, shoe, bangles and other essential items of Eid at double rates.

Shopkeepers are fleecing the customers, who have no choice but to buy the Eid items at expensive rates as Eidul Fitr is fast approaching and shopping was allowed in limited hours. The people belonging to different age groups demanded of the authorities concerned to take strong action against the profiteers who were taking undue advantage of the situation.

Shopkeepers and famous brand shops are charging stupendous prices of various Eid items despite the fact that the administration has already announced a price list of such essential items.

The hoarders and profiteers are taking advantage of limited hour of shopping and have jacked up prices of kids and women essential items of Eid, said a customer while shopping in market. Most of the rich buyers are crowding different shopping malls while the low-income group people are also seen purchasing their desired Eid items from the weekly bazaar or street markets, said a customer.

“We are already reeling under the pressure of economic hardship amid coronavirus and now the shopkeepers are fleecing,” he added. Many Eid related and food items are being sold on double prices.

Not only this, even expiry date eatable products are being sold without fear, said another customer. A large number of customers who visited famous outlets in malls for Eid shopping returned home empty-handed because of the higher prices of readymade garments, shoes, handbags and many other accessories, said another customer. A motorist also complained that both shopkeepers and customers blatantly violated the standard operating procedures issued by the government to stem the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in local street markets.