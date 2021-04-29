close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 29, 2021

Prisoners’ meetings with families banned

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 29, 2021

LAHORE:The Punjab government has banned meetings of prisoners with their families for fifteen days in ten districts to contain spread of coronavirus. The Home Department has issued a notification in this regard to Punjab Prisons inspector general (IG), deputy inspector general (DIG) and provincial superintendents while directing them to ensure implementation of the Covid-19 SOPs.

