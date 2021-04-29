Army, police hold flag march

LAHORE:Commissioner along with senior army officers and the CCPO held a flag march in the city here on Wednesday. The flag march began from the Town Hall passed through Jail Road, Main Boulevard, MM Alam Road, Gulberg, Ferozepur Road, Model Town, Faisal Town, Model Town Link Road and Ichra. Free masks were distributed among the citizens in Ichra. Commissioner Muhammad Usman has said all businesses will be closed after 6pm. Medical stores, vaccine centres and petrol pumps were the only exemptions. He said sanctions imposed under Corona SOPs will be fully implemented. He said field formations were also checking the major highways and shopping malls in Lahore.