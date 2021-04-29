Police retrieve 43-marla house

LAHORE:Lahore police, responding to a written complaint of a citizen at Anti-Qabza Mafia Cell, retrieved a 43-marla house worth Rs125 million at Huma Block Allama Iqbal Town.

The house of the complainant, Malik Jamshaid, had been in illegal possession of some land grabbers for the last one year. CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed Iqbal Town SP Awais Shafique to take immediate action and retrieve the property. The CCPO said there was no space for land grabbers and other criminals in the City. A special Anti-Qabza Mafia Cell as well as a dedicated non-emergency Helpline 1242 have been established at Capital City Police Headquarters Lahore for redress of grievances of citizens affected by land grabbers.

Meanwhile, 22 acre state land worth Rs10million has been retrieved from land grabbers in Rajanpur district in a crackdown launched on the instructions of the chief minister. Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar stated this while chairing a meeting of Sargodha division officials through video link on Wednesday. He said 5,117 acres state land worth Rs2.4 billion had so far been reclaimed from Qabza mafia.

The meeting also reviewed the progress on various ongoing initiatives of the Revenue Department. The meeting was informed that reforms were being introduced in the department besides ensuring immediate solution to people’s problems. A mobile application is also being used in this regard. Progress review meetings are also being held at the district and division level for smooth functioning of the department as well as early redress of people’s grievances, it was said.