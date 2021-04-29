COVID-19 kills 127 more in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 127 patients died of COVID19 and another 2,676 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Wednesday, the death toll reached 8,224 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 296,144 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 20,665 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,541,667 in the province.

After 8,224 fatalities and recovery of a total of 240,814 patients, including 1,524 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, 47,106 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.

46 outlets sealed: The district administration continued its operations to implement Corona SOPs and a large number of businesses were sealed here on Wednesday. DC Mudassar Riaz said that more than 46 shops, stores and restaurants were sealed and 10 people were arrested for violating SOPs. He said field formations were directed to seal any shop found open after 6pm. He said no exemption will be given to anyone.