Thu Apr 29, 2021
AFP
April 29, 2021

Turkey unveils deal for Sputnik V

World

Istanbul: Turkey announced on Wednesday it has signed a deal for the delivery of 50 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the first deliveries will arrive in May as Turkey tries to speed up the innoculation effort. The nation of 84 million has delivered one shot to more than 13.5 million people and the full two doses to nearly nine million since launching its vaccination drive with China’s CoronaVac jab in mid-January.

