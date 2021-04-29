close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
April 29, 2021

Ivory Coast sounds alarm over plunging elephant population

April 29, 2021

Abidjan: Elephants face extinction in Ivory Coast where they are a national emblem, with numbers decreasing by half in the past 30 years, the country’s water and foresty ministry said Wednesday. Blaming the decline on deforestation and poaching, a top official at the ministry, Kouame Me, said the elephant population in the West African country has dwindled to fewer than 500.

