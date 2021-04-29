close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
AFP
April 29, 2021

Boris’s woes deepen as watchdog launches apartment probe

World

AFP
April 29, 2021

London: Britain’s Electoral Commission on Wednesday announced a formal probe into how Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid for a lavish makeover of his Downing Street flat, seriously escalating a simmering scandal. The commission, which regulates party and election finance, has the powers to demand the repayment of questionable donations, levy fines, or ultimately refer investigations to the police for criminal prosecution.

