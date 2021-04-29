close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
AFP
European Union warns of ‘long, hard period’ in Russia ties

World

Brussels: The EU’s foreign policy chief warned Wednesday the bloc should brace for worsening relations with Russia after tensions soared with the Kremlin over Ukraine and jailed critic Alexei Navalny. "We cannot discard that this negative trend continues and that we reach even more dangerous levels of deterioration," Josep Borrell told the European Parliament.

