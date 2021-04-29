Dozens of pro-PKK protesters detained

SULAIMANIYAH, Iraq: Kurdish security forces have detained dozens of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) supporters for protesting against the latest military incursion into Iraqi Kurdistan, a party official said on Wednesday, adding some received "beatings".

"Fifty-four protesters were arrested during a rally in Sulaimaniyah" on Sunday by Kurdish security forces, in the south of the autonomous northern Iraqi region, Mohammed Abdallah, head of the Movement for the Freedom of Kurdistan Society, told AFP. Abdallah, whose party is close to the PKK, said that some of those arrested were subjected to "violence, beatings and insults by the police".