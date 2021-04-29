British police charged

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London: Two British police officers were charged on Wednesday over photographs believed to have been taken of victims at a suspected murder scene and later circulated with colleagues. Deniz Jaffer, 47, and Jamie Lewis, 32, will appear in a London court on Thursday to face charges of misconduct in public office.