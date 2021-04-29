French PM condemns ex-generals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Paris: French Prime Minister Jean Castex condemned on Wednesday an open letter published by retired rightwing generals warning about the risk of "civil war". Castex called the rare intervention in politics by military figures "an initiative against all of our republican principles, of honour and the duty of the army".