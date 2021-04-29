Prime suspect in TikTokers murder case files plea for pre-arrest bail

A sessions court has sought comments from police on a pre-arrest application moved by the prime suspect in the case of quadruple murder of TikTokers.

Rehman Ali, who, according to the police, had been absconding since the offence, filed an application through his attorney in the court of a South district and sessions judge seeking bail before arrest.

The court sought comments from the investigation officer over the bail application and put off the matter until today (Thursday). It is likely that the court will announce its decision on it today.

Four TikTokers, Muskan Sheikh, Amir Khan, Rehan Shah and Saddam Hussain, were killed as unidentified armed men attacked their car near the Anklesaria Hospital in the wee hours of February 1.

On a previous hearing, the court had approved the bail-after-arrest application by another suspect, Sawera, against a surety of Rs200,000. She was taken into custody after clues based on the call data record (CDR) and location pointed towards her involvement in the case, DIG South Javed Akbar Riaz told The News after her arrest.

“She had been in contact with the main suspect, Rehman Ali, in proximity of the incident,” he added. For Ali, the police had suspected that he might have gone into hiding somewhere to avoid arrest.

So far, the motive behind the killings has not been ascertained for lack of evidence. A source privy to the matter said that the issue which led to these killings could be between Sheikh and Ali.

Hussain’s brother Idris Afridi, who is the complainant in the case, also pointed fingers at Ali and other suspects, whose identities have been withheld. He said that he could make this opinion on the basis of the evidence police had shared with him.