Over 130 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

The city administration fined as many as 133 shopkeepers and retailers on Wednesday on the directives of Karachi Commissioner Navid Shaikh for violating fixed prices of essential food commodities.

A campaign against profiteers has been initiated by the city administration to control prices. According to a press statement issued by the Commissioner Office, the 133 violators of fixed prices were imposed a total Rs431,000 fine by the deputed magistrates in the seven districts of the city. The statement said that the actions against the profiteers were taken under the supervision of the respective deputy commissioners.

Twenty nine milk sellers were fined Rs140,000, 24 fruit sellers Rs33,000 , 17 vegetable sellers Rs20,000, 31 poultry sellers Rs90,000, 13 grocery shopkeepers Rs97,000, and nine bakeries were fined Rs22,000.

During the two weeks of the holy month of Ramazan, 1953 violators of fixed prices have been fined a total of Rs6,679,000 in all the seven districts. A total fine of Rs2,241,000 was imposed in District South, Rs1,336,000 in District East, Rs1,261,000 in District Central, and Rs1,067,000 in Korangi.

The commissioner has directed the deputy commissioners to ensure the availability of essential food items for consumers at the government-fixed prices, and directed them to take stern action against the profiteers overcharging essential food items.