Court orders FIR against CTD officers over caging up man

A district & sessions judge on Wednesday ordered the registration of an FIR against the station house officer (SHO) of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station for

illegally detaining a person in an iron cage.

According to the report of a judicial magistrate, who had raided the CTD camp office on the premises of the Shahid Hayat Police Training Centre in Saeedabad, the detainee Muhammad Talat was kept in a cage-like cell: seven feet long, three feet high and two feet wide.

The mother of the detainee had filed an application in court seeking the recovery of her son, who was allegedly in illegal custody of the CTD, with its officers demanding a bribe of Rs50,000 for his release. On the orders of the court, a judicial magistrate raided the place and recovered the detainee.

Police had submitted a reply in court that Talat was being interrogated in a case against his father, who was allegedly absconding. They said that Talat and his brother had been keeping an eye on police movement around their house.

The court observed that any offence committed by the detaineeâ€™s father will not burden him, and that keeping the son of an accused as substitution is a crime. The court also said that the incident, as exposed from the proceedings, is more like a short-term kidnapping on the part of the CTD.

The court directed the senior superintendent of police for the CTD Karachi and the Sindh police chief to record the statement of the detainee in compliance with Section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code and proceed with the course of law against the SHO of the CTD police station and his team.

The court also directed the Sindh and Karachi police chiefs to conduct departmental proceedings against the SHO and his team. The court said that if the detainee does not appear to record his statement, the contents of this order are to be considered for registering the FIR against the policemen.