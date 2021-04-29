Sindh govt carried out record development works in NA-249: Ghani

Except one union committee chairman, no other public representative of the areas falling in the NA-249 constituency belonged to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) but still the PPP’s Sindh government carried out record development works in the locality.

Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani stated this on Wednesday in a video message he released on the eve of the by-election in the constituency comprising Baldia Town and Keamari areas of Karachi.

Ghani, who is also the president of the PPP Karachi chapter, claimed that a series of development projects had been launched in the constituency. “But it would be an unwise act on my part to go into the details of these projects just a day before the by-election in the area,” he added.

He claimed that the PPP was the only political party in the country, which believed in doing public service without any discrimination on the basis of religion, language, ethnicity and caste.

He vehemently denied the allegations levelled by leaders of the opponent political parties, according to which he had some role in deputing staffers of the provincial education department to perform electoral duties during the by-election.

Ghani said that only the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was empowered to assign the electoral duties in the constituency and the ECP had been playing its due role in this regard. He said candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Dr Miftah Ismail had been making false promise to the voters in the constituency of supplying potable water in the area after winning the by-election.

He recalled that Dr Ismail had earlier served as a federal finance minister but even then, he had not done anything for residents of the constituency. He added that Dr Ismail had made a false commitment with the residents of the area as at present he did not have any authority or power to ensure water supply for the aggrieved residents of the area.

Ghani said the PPP candidate after winning the by-election would ensure continuity of the development works in the constituency.