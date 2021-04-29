Attiq questions race report findings

LUTON: A British Pakistani lawyer has said the recent race report that found there is no institutional racism in the country is “clearly contradicted and undermined by evidence” of government policies that create a “hostile environment” for migrants and their descendants.

Attiq Malik, a lawyer of Pakistani origin, believes that the government’s policies are not friendly for migrants and people of migrant background, and erode civil liberties.

He said: “The recent equality report by the government attempts to declare that there is no institutional racism in the country, which is clearly contradicted and undermined by evidence of government policies which create a hostile environment for migrants and their descendants and programs — like Prevent.”

Malik, who has dedicated a third of his practice to pro-bono work in the areas of discrimination law, said: “We are fortunate to have many opportunities in this country, however, should not be mistaken to think that we are treated as equals.”

He maintained that people of migrant backgrounds are often treated like second class citizens even in professional industries, “which means we have to be ready to perform not as good as our white counterparts [but better]”.

Malik represented the refugee family of 12-year-old Shukri Abdi, who passed away in a river in Bury, Manchester, with the coroner’s inquest into the circumstances of the death which having recently concluded and led to further actions being pursued at the High Court.

Malik has also frequently appeared on Channel 4’s television show ‘24 Hours in Police Custody’. The pilot episode he appeared in was nominated for a BAFTA.