Thu Apr 29, 2021
April 29, 2021

Farrukh Habib made state minister on information

Top Story

 
April 29, 2021

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Farrukh Habib has been appointed as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, announced.

Chaudhry on Wednesday congratulated Habib on his “well-deserved” appointment. “Congratulations to Farrukh Habib for his well deserved appointment as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting”. Chaudhry added Habib would take oath of his office on Thursday.

Farrukh Habib was elected as a Member of National Assembly from the NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII constituency in 2018. That same year he was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Railways.

