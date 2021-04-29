Ex-FIA chief’s claims proof of ‘NAB-Niazi nexus’, says Shahbaz

By News Desk

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: A day after former director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) made explosive claims against the government, opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif characterised it as proof of a “NAB-Niazi nexus” and Maryam Nawaz demanded a judicial investigation into the allegations.

On Tuesday night, Memon spoke on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, on which he claimed he was personally asked by the Prime Minister to file cases against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and opposition leaders while he was heading the FIA.

Memon also alleged that law minister Farogh Naseem and the Prime Minister’s accountability adviser Shahzad Akbar also wanted him to proceed against Justice Isa on money laundering charges, but he had refused to do so as he said it would go beyond the FIA’s terms of reference.

Akbar and Naseem swiftly denied the claims, and on Wednesday the PM’s aide tweeted scans of a legal notice he sent to Memon “for his lies and slanderous accusations with malafide [sic] and without any evidence”.

Shahbaz Sharif, in a tweet, said: “The startling revelations by former DG FIA have endorsed what I have been saying for a long time: there is an unmistakable NAB-Niazi nexus that has been out to make forged cases against the PMLN & put its leaders behind bars. The farce stands exposed.”

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, meanwhile, called upon the judiciary to set up a commission to investigate the “conspiracy of a fake reference” against Justice Isa. Maryam lauded Isa for “fighting back against the conspiracies” and said the rulers “achieved nothing but defeat”.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Maryam said it should be investigated how Prime Imran Khan, while sitting in the Prime Minister House, prepared “a conspiracy against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and filed false reference against him and tried to harm his whole career”.

“You [PM] told them to first arrest [opposition leaders] and later check what charges can be filed against them,” she said.

Maryam also accused the Prime Minister of being involved in political engineering. She alleged he was using the Prime Minister’s Office “to threaten and pressurise heads of institutions to file fake cases against the opposition”.

“The result is that Pakistan has been put to shame in front of the entire world,” she said. “You have turned into an epic failure on every front,” added the PML N leader.