All set for by-poll on NA seat vacated by Vawda today

KARACHI: All is set to hold by-election on National Assembly constituency NA-249, Karachi West-II, on Thursday (today).
According to the Radio Pakistan, presiding officers have been directed that pictures of Form-45 be sent to returning officers in the presence of polling agents of contesting candidates.
Amjad Afridi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Miftah Ismail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Qadir Khan Mandokhail of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Mustafa Kamal of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and Mohammad Mursaleen of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) are among the 30 candidates taking part in the by-election.
According to Geo News, NA-249 has a population of 782,776, of which only 339,591 people—over 43 per cent—are registered voters. Some well-known areas in the constituency include Delhi Colony, Mujahid Colony, Baldia and Saeedabad, while the prominent ethnic groups in this working-class neighbourhood comprise Urdu-speaking people, Pashtuns, Kashmiris, and Seraikis.
The ECP has ordered strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs during the by-poll for which special staff will be deployed to ensure the same.
Last month, the ECP had announced the schedule for the by-poll after PTI’s Faisal Vawda resigned from the National Assembly seat.