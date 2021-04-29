Deadly day as Pakistan’s virus fatalities top 200

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday recorded 201 Covid-linked deaths, the highest single-day fatalities on record since the pandemic began amid warnings from the information minister that the government was readying “tough measures” if the situation failed to abate.

Information minister Fawad Chaudhry said the government would have to take further strict measures if there was no let-up in the Covid situation, and “preparations in this regard are being made”. In a tweet, he said a complete ban has been imposed on movement from India. The minister said the ban imposed in the third week of April was being fully implemented.

His remarks came as National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed active infections rising to 88,207 after 5,292 more people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours leading to Wednesday.

The alarming numbers were exacerbated by the record-breaking death toll, which came less than a week after the country’s fatalities surged past its first wave high. Of the victims, 177 died in hospitals, while 84 were on ventilators. Punjab accounted for 127 deaths while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 45.

Hospitals across the country had 6,286 patients admitted with coronavirus, and 5,214 of them were deemed critical. Of the admissions, 664 were on ventilators. Lahore was leading the country in ventilators’ occupancy with 75 per cent of its ventilators in use; followed by Multan, 74 per cent; Mardan, 73 per cent; and Gujranwala, 69 per cent.

In terms of oxygen beds nearly all of Gujranwala’s were full at 98 per cent of its capacity. Multan, Peshawar and Mardan had 76, 72 and 71 per cent occupation rates respectively. As of Wednesday, Pakistan had a total of 810,231 cases and 17,530 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Punjab health department has decided to launch an operation against hoarding and trading of oxygen cylinders and emergency medical supplies in the province on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

In a directive issued by the health department, hoarding of oxygen cylinders, oximeters, oxygen regulators, nasal cannulas and other emergency equipment were termed illegal and warnings were issued of strict action against violators.

NCOC chief Asad Umar meanwhile, encouraged people above the age of 40 to register themselves for the vaccine, and announced on Twitter that daily jabs crossed the 100,000 mark for the first time on Tuesday. “Total vaccinations yesterday (Tuesday) were 117,852. Total vaccinations so far now 2.1 million. Good to see more people registering. Please encourage all those 40 and above to register, if they have not done so far.”