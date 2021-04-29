PAL holds online Sindhi Mushaira

Islamabad : An online Sindhi ‘Hamdiya and Naatiya Mushaira’ was organised by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

The presidium consisted of Syed Gul Muhammad Shah Gul (Shahdadkot) and Shabir Hatif (Karachi).

Syed Noor Rizvi (Rohri), Dr. Adil Soomro (Sukkur) and Madad Ali Sindhi (Karachi) were the chief guests while Prof. Najma Noor (Khairpur), Sajjad Mirani (Priyalo) and Ghulam Muhammad Ghazi (Abdo) were the guests of honor.

PAL Chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk in his introductory remarks, welcomed all the poets in the ‘Mushaira.’

He appreciated them for participation in the ‘mushaira’ despite the difficult situation of COVID-19.Eminent poets including Dr. Abid Mazhar (Karachi), Niaz Panhwar (Jamshoro), Akhtar Dargahi (Rohri), Ahmad Sultan Khoso (Larkana), Iram Mehboob (Hyderabad), Wasim Soomro (Nawabshah), Sahir Raho (Shamir Raho), Zeb Nizamani (Hyderabad), AB Lashari (KHI), Kausar Halai (Hala) and others presented ‘Hamdiya & Naatiya’ poetry in the Sindhi language.