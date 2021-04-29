NIH set to make Chinese COVID vaccine

Islamabad: The National Institute of Health is understood to begin the production of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine early next month.

The single-dose CanSino Bio vaccine will be available for use by the end of May, sources claimed.

According to them, the raw material for the vaccine is provided by the Chinese company and the vaccine production is being managed by an NIH team trained by CanSino Bio.

The Chinese company's experts will supervise the production. Under the plans, the NIH will make 20 million doses of the CanSino Bio vaccine.

Initially, the vaccine will be produced in limited quantity that will be enhanced afterward.